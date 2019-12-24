Ready for the best gift you’ll get all season? This year, we’re celebrating the holidays by rounding up all of the adorable pictures of celebrity kids getting ready for Christmas. Whether they’re decking the halls, dressing the tree or meeting Santa, these tiny tots are doing it all in style — and their famous parents are snapping some seriously cute shots.

They may have split in 2015, but Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck had no problem reuniting when they took their children out to pick the perfect tree. Kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel could all be seen browsing through the branches. And when they found the right Douglas fir for them, the mom of three was only too happy to debut the monstrous flora on her Instagram. “Go big or go home,” she joked.

Ahead of the holiday, as the Roloff family gathered for some early Christmas dinner, Matt Roloff knew just what to do. He and girlfriend Caryn Chandler made sure that Jackson and Lilah had the best night and got some incredible presents. On December 19, the grandpa took to Instagram to reveal that baby J was “lovin'” driving around in his own mini Jeep. “Grandpa went all in,” he proudly told fans.

Recently, the Duggars gathered all together for their second annual Ugly Christmas Sweater party. However, they’ve also been enjoying the spirit of the season in smaller groups. Dad Ben Seewald even captured his two sons serenading him with Christmas carols early on in the month. “Just a little foot-tappin’ Christmas singalong,” he captioned a video of the two boys singing along.

The big day is even bringing some stars together. Though Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel‘s relationship has been complicated ever since the singer was caught holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright, an insider told In Touch they’re putting the tension on pause for the holidays. “There’s absolutely no doubt that Justin pretty much ruined this holiday for Jessica with his indiscretion in New Orleans, but they’re coming together for their son’s sake,” the source said. “They’re not going to ruin Christmas for Silas. That’s their number one priority.”

Check out the gallery below to see all the cutest Christmas photos of your favorite celebrity kids.