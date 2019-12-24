Is her hair transformation just more proof that there’s a family feud? Jill Dillard (née Duggar) hasn’t weighed in on the subject like her husband, Derick Dillard, has — instead, she debuted her new, short hairdo to plenty of praise on December 20. Among all of the complimentary comments, however, were concerns that the cut might have something to do with her dad, Jim Bob Duggar. And as the star continues to show off her new look, fans can’t help but wonder if this is her way of speaking out against her parents.

“Well, let’s see if Jim Bob complains about this now, too,” one Counting On viewer commented on Jill’s December 21 post. “He had this thing of liking all the girls with long hair. So I bet this will be his new complaint. First [it] was the pants, now I bet it will be this.😂.” Another added, “Jill, I am soo proud that you are finding your way through life with your own beliefs and not what others think you should do. Continue to blossom.” A third commended the brunette beauty for seemingly eschewing her parents’ principles in favor of her own. “I thought you weren’t allowed to cut your hair,” they commented. “Happy to see this. #feminist.”

In the past, Jill, 28, and her sisters opened up about why they kept their hair long. “While it is a shame for a man to have long hair, a woman’s hair is her glory,” they wrote in Growing Up Duggar, citing the bible and their “understanding of 1 Corinthians 11:14-15” for the decision. The style also seemed to be influenced by their parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The mom of 19 admitted that she kept her hair long because her husband preferred it that way — and after undergoing a makeover, she cautioned her daughters when it came to getting haircuts, too.

“I want to please my hubby; it’s all about what he likes,” Michelle, 53, told Today in 2012 after undergoing a chop that Jim Bob, 54, seemingly dubbed too short. “He says he likes my long, flowing hair!” she continued. And when she came home with her new, shorter ‘do, she used it as a cautionary tale for her daughters. “Girls, I just gotta say to you, don’t get any ideas,” she told them. “Don’t rush to a hair salon and chop off half your hair.”

Now that Jill has done just that, fans are taking it as a sign that she’s becoming more independent. They’re also giving kudos to little sister Jinger Duggar, who paved the way for the rest of her sisters when it comes to wearing pants. “It took one sister to lead the way to make the others see it’s OK,” one fan commented. “I hope the others eventually see it’s OK as well.”