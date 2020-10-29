Doing some thinking? Jessie J shared a cryptic message months after her split from boyfriend Channing Tatum.

“Unhealthy love is when two people expect each other to solve the others’ problems,” the quote shared to the “Price Tag” singer’s Instagram Story read. “Healthy love is when two people acknowledge and address their problems with each other’s support.” Hmm …

Courtesy of Jessie J/Instagram

In a separate Story, the 32-year-old wrote, “I don’t know who needs to hear this … but stop looking to other people for your happiness.”

In Touch confirmed the couple split for good in April 2020 after a brief reconciliation. The pair’s split was amicable, an insider told Us Weekly. Channing, 40, and Jessie tried to work on their relationship, but they realized they were better off as friends, the source added.

The former lovebirds first called it quits in November 2019 after one year of dating. At the time, an insider revealed some of the reasons that led to their breakup. “Channing jumped into a relationship with Jessie and fell head over heels in love. But it was short-lived,” a source told In Touch in December 2019. “With Jessie’s busy schedule — she’s been traveling a lot — they were barely spending any time together.”

The insider added, “Jessie is free-spirited and doesn’t want to be tied down. Plus, he’s still recovering from his messy divorce with Jenna and is prioritizing his family.”

This was the Magic Mike star’s first serious relationship following his split from ex-wife Jenna Dewan in April 2018. Shortly after their first breakup, Channing was spotted on the dating app Raya, Us Weekly reported.

“Channing wants lasting love, he’d love to settle down, get married again and have more children,” a separate source told In Touch. “Jessie wants the same, she’d love to find Mr. Right.”

Despite the back and forth, it seems like they ultimately ended on amicable terms. Not only did the 21 Jump Street star leave a silly comment on the “Bang Bang” artist’s Instagram, but Jessie shared a sweet birthday message to the dad of one — who shares daughter Everly with Jenna, 39 — post-uncoupling.

“You are truly one of a kind,” the brunette beauty wrote on a sexy picture of the stud taking a dip in the ocean on April 26. “I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful we met.”

Perhaps Jessie was just in her feelings recently!