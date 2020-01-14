Famous/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages.com; Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Their story may not be over just yet. Channing Tatum and Jessie J still “really like each other” following their split, a source tells In Touch exclusively. The two have been hanging out again but are “taking it one day at a time.”

The former couple most likely won’t make “any kind of statement” about wanting to give things a second shot, the insider notes, adding that they “both feel it’s nobody’s business unless they want to make it public.”

Earlier this week, In Touch exclusively revealed that the former couple reunited on Sunday, January 12, to take Channing’s daughter, Everly, shopping at Restoration Hardware. “They were looking at the teepee tents for kids and other kids’ furniture,” an eyewitness said of their outing in Santa Monica. “They looked like a really cute family. Everly was running around and checking out the teepee. It was really sweet.”

Back in December, In Touch confirmed the news that the two called it quits after one year of dating. “Jessie and Channing have moved on and both are doing just fine,” a second insider said at the time. “At the end of the day, it just wasn’t in the cards for them to stay together. They totally respect each other and have parted ways as friends.”

The duo had trouble making it work due to “Jessie’s busy schedule,” an additional insider said, and it put a damper on their whirlwind romance. “Channing jumped into a relationship with Jessie and fell head over heels in love, but it was short-lived.”

Since their amicable split, the “Bang Bang” singer, 31, and Magic Mike star, 39, have kept things cordial on social media. Most recently, Channing commented three heart emojis after Jessie posted an emotional Instagram about mental health.

When it comes down to it, the Step Up actor just “wants lasting love,” a source tells In Touch. “He’d love to settle down, get married again and have more children. Jessie wants the same. She’d love to find Mr. Right.”

Perhaps what they both wanted was already right in front of them.