He’s moving on. Channing Tatum is back on the prowl after his recent split from girlfriend Jessie J. The 39-year-old was spotted on dating app Raya, several sources told Us Weekly.

“And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry,” the Magic Mike star’s dating profile reads, along with a shrugging emoji, one insider confirmed to the outlet. His profile song of choice? “Brown Sugar” by D’Angelo. We’re surprised it isn’t “Pony” by Ginuwine.

Channing and Jessie, 31, split after a year of dating prior to the December holidays, In Touch confirmed. “Channing jumped into a relationship with Jessie and fell head over heels in love. But it was short-lived,” a source told In Touch exclusively, admitting the break may be for the best. “With Jessie’s busy schedule — she’s been traveling a lot — they were barely spending any time together.”

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Aside from their clashing lifestyles, the source shared their respective baggage took a toll on the relationship. “Jessie is free-spirited and doesn’t want to be tied down,” the insider said. “Plus, he’s still recovering from his messy divorce with Jenna [Dewan] and is prioritizing his family.”

The actor and the songstress took their relationship public only seven months after his split from Jenna, 39. The two were together for nine years and share 6-year-old daughter, Everly.

Jessie developed a relationship with Everly and even showed her around her native home, England. “Jessie played tour guide for Channing and Everly, and they had a blast sightseeing all around London, visiting Hampton Court Palace, including the infamous maze,” a source told Life & Style exclusively in July. “This isn’t their first get together, either. Everly warmed up to Jessie almost immediately after meeting in Los Angeles. It’s a sign, not only that Jessie and Everly get along tremendously, but that Channing and Jessie are getting serious.” Even though Jessie had a bond with Everly, we guess it wasn’t enough to keep the spark alive. We are happy to see Channing is staying positive and moving on.