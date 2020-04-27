Thanks for the memories. Following Jessie J and Channing Tatum’s split, the 32-year-old songstress admitted how thankful she is for the Magic Mike star, 40, in a touching post for his birthday.

“You are truly one of a kind,” the brunette beauty wrote on Sunday, April 26, on a sexy picture of the stud taking a dip in the ocean. “I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful we met.”

Courtesy of Jessie J/Instagram

Jessie’s kind sentiment was followed by a few hot pictures of the Step Up star. “Keep living your best life,” she wrote on a video of the dad of one jumping into the ocean at sunset.

On April 4, In Touch confirmed Jessie and Channing split for the second time after reuniting in January following their first breakup.

The former lovers first parted ways in November 2019 after one year of dating. “Channing jumped into a relationship with Jessie and fell head over heels in love. But it was short-lived,” a source revealed to In Touch in December 2019. “With Jessie’s busy schedule — she’s been traveling a lot — they were barely spending any time together.”

“Jessie is free-spirited and doesn’t want to be tied down,” the insider continued. “Plus, he’s still recovering from his messy divorce with Jenna and is prioritizing his family.” Channing’s romance with Jessie was his first serious relationship since splitting from his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan in April 2018.

“Channing wants lasting love, he’d love to settle down, get married again and have more children,” another source told In Touch at the time. “Jessie wants the same, she’d love to find Mr. Right.”

Thankfully, Channing and Jessie’s split was amicable. “Jessie and Channing have moved on and both are doing just fine,” the insider said. “They both had fun together, enjoyed each other’s company and really thought they could make a go of it. At the end of the day, it just wasn’t in the cards for them to stay together. They totally respect each other and have parted ways as friends.”

The duo decided to give things another try and “got back together” on January 22, although it quickly fizzled out again, a source confirmed. Despite clearly having feelings for one another, they might be better off as friends.