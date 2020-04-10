Amicable exes! Channing Tatum left a funny comment on his former flame Jessie J’s new Instagram post shared on Thursday, April 9, showing her performing a soulful rendition of “I’m Every Woman.” The songstress captioned her clip with a relatable confession, telling her followers “I’ve stared at the oven watching puff pastry rise for 30 minutes.”

The actor, 39, wrote, “That puff pastry is every woman … and now it’s all in you too.” Jessie, 32, got a kick out of his silly reply and responded with a laughing emoji, proving they are still on great terms post-split.

Courtesy of Jessie J/Instagram

On April 5, the “Bang Bang” singer shared her horoscope with fans and it interestingly featured a cryptic message about embracing change. “Today isn’t a day for meditation, Aries. The planetary energies are asking you to step outside yourself and get back into the world again!” it read. “You’ve been doing an awful lot of thinking about your image recently, and now you’re going to have to test out how the ‘new and improved’ you operates in your daily life. You can expect some pleasant feedback and truly lasting changes.”

The star’s post came one day after it was revealed the power couple called it quits for the second time, shortly after they reconciled their romance. Jessie and Channing “worked hard to reestablish their relationship, but realized they were better off as friends,” a source told Us Weekly on April 4 about their decision to part ways.

Courtesy of Channing Tatum/Instagram

The duo previously split in November 2019, after a year of dating. “Channing jumped into a relationship with Jessie and fell head over heels in love. But it was short-lived,” an insider told In Touch exclusively in the wake of their first breakup. “With Jessie’s busy schedule — she’s been traveling a lot — they were barely spending any time together.”

“Plus, he’s still recovering from his messy divorce with Jenna [Dewan] and is prioritizing his family,” the source added.

All in all, the Magic Mike heartthrob remains hopeful about finding his perfect match. “He’d love to settle down, get married again and have more children,” another insider previously told In Touch, noting Jessie would also love to meet “Mr. Right.”

We’re glad to see the former flames getting along well!