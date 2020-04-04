Say it ain’t so. Channing Tatum and girlfriend Jessie J split for the second time, In Touch can confirm. The actor, 39, and the singer, 32, reunited in January after their first breakup.

The couple’s split is amicable, an insider told Us Weekly. Channing and Jessie tried to work on their relationship, but they realized they were better off as friends, the source added.

The couple first called it quits in November 2019 after one year of dating. At the time, an insider revealed some of the reasons that led to their breakup. “Channing jumped into a relationship with Jessie and fell head over heels in love. But it was short-lived,” a source told In Touch in December 2019. “With Jessie’s busy schedule — she’s been traveling a lot — they were barely spending any time together.”

“Jessie is free-spirited and doesn’t want to be tied down,” the insider added. “Plus, he’s still recovering from his messy divorce with Jenna and is prioritizing his family.”

This was the Magic Mike star’s first serious relationship since he split from ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, in April 2018. Shortly after their first breakup, Channing was spotted on the dating app Raya, Us Weekly reported.

“Channing wants lasting love, he’d love to settle down, get married again and have more children,” a source told In Touch at the time. “Jessie wants the same, she’d love to find Mr. Right.”

The insider went on to explain that Channing and Jessie’s first split was amicable. “Jessie and Channing have moved on and both are doing just fine,” the insider continued. “They both had fun together, enjoyed each other’s company and really thought they could make a go of it. At the end of the day, it just wasn’t in the cards for them to stay together. They totally respect each other and have parted ways as friends.”

Courtesy of Channing Tatum/Instagram

But their friendship eventually led to them rekindling their romance. On January 12, the “Bang Bang” singer and Channing were spotted together while out on a shopping trip in Santa Monica with Channing’s daughter, Everly — whom he shares with Jenna, 39.

After their outing, an insider told In Touch that the exes still “really like each other” following their split, but they were “taking it one day at a time.”

On January 22, a little more than one month after their split, a source confirmed Jessie and Channing were “back together.” They packed on PDA while out and about for several Grammys parties in February. In March, the 21 Jump Street star seemed to defend his relationship with the “Domino” singer in a cryptic post on his Instagram Story.

“Your relationship doesn’t need to make sense to anyone, except you and your partner. It’s a relationship. Not a community project,” read a post originally shared by comedian Lil Duval. “Facts,” Chan responded in his caption.