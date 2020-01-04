Onto the next! Channing Tatum is kicking off 2020 as a single man after he split from his ex-girlfriend, Jessie J, before the holidays. But an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch that Channing is not letting his recent heartbreak stop him from believing in true love — and the 39-year-old is remaining hopeful that he’ll find it.

“Channing wants lasting love, he’d love to settle down, get married again and have more children,” the source told In Touch. “Jessie wants the same, she’d love to find Mr. Right.”

But the exes recently realized that they just weren’t right for each other. They called it quits in November after about a year of dating and their split was amicable.

“Jessie and Channing have moved on and both are doing just fine,” the insider continued. “They both had fun together, enjoyed each other’s company and really thought they could make a go of it. At the end of the day, it just wasn’t in the cards for them to stay together. They totally respect each other and have parted ways as friends.”

A separate source previously told In Touch that ultimately, the 22 Jump Street star, 39, and the “Bang Bang” singer, 31, couldn’t make their relationship work due to their very different schedules. “Channing jumped into a relationship with Jessie and fell head over heels in love. But it was short-lived,” a source told In Touch exclusively. “With Jessie’s busy schedule — she’s been traveling a lot — they were barely spending any time together.”

Courtesy of Jessie J/Instagram

Channing and Jessie first went public with their romance in November 2018 — seven months after he split from his former wife, Jenna Dewan, after nine years of marriage.

The Magic Mike star didn’t waste time jumping back onto the dating scene after his split from Jenna, 39, and he definitely isn’t holding back after his breakup from Jessie. In December, multiple sources told Us Weekly that Channing joined the dating app Raya in order to help him find his next leading lady.

Chan’s bio reads: “And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry,” along with the shrug emoji. He also selected “Brown Sugar” by D’Angelo as his profile song on the app, which is a private, members-only dating app used by celebrities.