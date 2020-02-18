It’s over. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s divorce is finalized, according to documents obtained by In Touch — almost three months after the actor requested changes to his custody agreement with daughter Everly, 6, whom he shares with the dancer.

The former flames signed the documents on January 14, but it wasn’t final until the judge signed it on February 11. Jenna, 39, will have custody of Everly on Mondays at school drop-off or camp at 10 a.m. until Wednesday 10 a.m. Channing will have the child Wednesday 10 a.m. until Friday at 10 a.m. The parents will take Everly every other weekend, and the brunette beauty will spend time with her daughter on Mother’s Day, while Channing will have her on Father’s Day.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Due to their hectic work schedules, the Hollywood A-listers are required to contact Lisa Hacker, a parenting coordinator, if there are any changes for at least the next 12 months. It seems that the goal of their new custody agreement is so that both parents have equal time with their daughter. If there’s any communication issues between the She’s the Man alum and the Flirty Dancing host, then they must use the app called OurFamily Wizard.

Additionally, Channing and Jenna agreed to alternate holidays. On odd years, Channing will have the odd-numbered years, Jenna the even-numbered years for Halloween. For Thanksgiving, Jenna will have the odd-numbered years. For Easter, Jenna will have Everly on odd-numbered years, Channing the even.

As for Everly’s birthday, the non-custodial parent will have custody of Everly from 6:00 p.m. the night before the minor child’s birthday until 10:00 a.m. the day of her birthday, and the custodial parent will have time with Everly from 10:00 a.m. on the minor child’s birthday overnight until 10:00 a.m. the following morning. Channing and Jenna will have to alert one another about a party planned for Everly.

The court also ordered that neither Channing or Jenna are authorized to use the minor child’s image (i.e. images of her body or face) on any form of paid advertisement, campaign, partnership or sponsorship in social media, television or print, unless the party obtains the prior express written consent of the other parent. However, Channing and Jenna can reference Everly’s name in paid ads, campaigns in social media, TV or print as long as her face or body is not shown. Everly is allowed to go to events as long as the other parent is on board. This was one of the changes Channing wanted to make when he originally filed in November 2019.

Lastly, each parent can travel with Everly without the other parent’s consent if it’s within the U.S. Travel outside the country requires prior written consent.

Channing and Jenna — who split in April 2018 after nine years of marriage — were declared legally single one year after their divorce filing on November 20. The actors cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason why they split.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Since then, Channing is dating singer Jessie J, while Jenna is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Steve Kazee. Despite their custody battle, “Channing’s really happy for Jenna,” a source exclusively told In Touch following her pregnancy announcement. “The good news is that [Channing] likes Steve, so he knows that Jenna and their daughter are in good hands.”