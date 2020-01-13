Is he a Friends fan? Justin Timberlake may have returned to social media after seemingly not being on Instagram since December 19 — just two weeks after he issued an apology to his wife, Jessica Biel, after he was seen holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans. The actor “liked” photos of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow hanging out together, so he seems to be lurking on Instagram but not as active in the fallout from the scandal.

“Hi from the girls across the hall 👋🏼,” Jennifer, 50, captioned the photos of herself with her former costars posted on January 12. In the first pic, they’re all smiling nicely, and in the next, Jen appeared to have dissolved into giggles. We’re sure they have a great time whenever they all get the chance to hang out, and Justin must have been just as glad to see the ladies spending some quality time together — maybe he’s itching for a reunion special for the NBC comedy as much as the rest of us!

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Justin, 38, posted the apology to Jessica, 37, on December 4, and after December 19 his Instagram went quiet. It’s possible he’s just busy with work, but he also might be laying low to avoid the controversy.

The singer and Alisha, 30, were photographed holding hands during a night out together at The Absinthe House on Bourbon Street on November 21. They were seen laughing and talking with one another, and at one point, Alisha seemed to stroke Justin’s knee — despite the fact that he is very much married to Jessica.

In his public apology letter regarding the incident, Justin revealed, “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

“Jessica still hasn’t forgiven Justin for his indiscretion in New Orleans,” a source told In Touch exclusively in early January. “They came together for the sake of their marriage and their son, Silas, but their holidays were still very frosty.”

It’s been a little while since the controversy was stirred up, so maybe Justin feels safe making a quiet return to social media? A Friends reunion photo is as good a reason as any to hop back on the ‘gram, if you ask us!