Yikes. Things are awkward on the set of Palmer between Justin Timberlake and costar Alisha Wainwright after their PDA-packed night in New Orleans on November 21, In Touch exclusively learned. Although the A-lister released a statement on December 4 claiming “nothing happened” between him and the actress, things are still uncomfortable.

“The set of Justin’s film is tense. He’s avoiding Alicia and she’s doing the same,” the insider divulged. “They’re staying clear of each other unless they have a scene together. Justin’s been calling Jessica [Biel] every hour just to check-in.” The “Sexyback” artist and actress have been married since 2012.

Justin, 38, tried to diffuse any rumors with a lengthy written statement on Instagram. “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” the former NSYNC member wrote.

The “Mirrors” singer had been radio silent since photos and video footage at The Absinthe House on Bourbon Street showed Justin — who appeared extremely intoxicated — holding hands with his costar. However, he claims it was a misstep. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement [sic] — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he continued.

Justin and Jessica share their 4-year-old son, Silas, and the Grammy winner noted that he was upset about disappointing him. “This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing [sic] situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that,” he added.

The Wonder Wheel actor concluded his statement by calling out the movie he’s working on with Alisha, 30. “I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it.”