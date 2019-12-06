He’s spilling the reality tea. 90 Day Fiancé star Jesse Meester revealed his thoughts about the heated feud that took place between Avery Mills and Angela Deem at the tell-all while chatting exclusively with In Touch. The TLC alum said he believes producers like to stir up controversy between the castmates, before addressing how he only saw part of their dispute.

“I think abuse in any way is obviously not OK,” Jesse, 26, revealed to In Touch exclusively. “I want this show to go in a direction of people that are having a platform to show their love … their journey. People who are mentally ready for that. No criminal records, no manipulation, no lies. Just an authentic documentary style love story. It’s not Jerry Springer.”

Courtesy of Jesse Meester/Instagram; Courtesy of Avery & Omar/Instagram; Courtesy of Angela & Michael/Instagram

The drama started between Avery, 20, and Angela, 54, during part 2 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days special, which aired on October 28. When Jesse walked into the green room, everyone shook his hand — besides Avery and Tim Malcolm — who both sided more with Jesse’s ex, Darcey Silva, following their split. Afterward, Angela accused those two of “bullying” Jesse, and it didn’t take long for a screaming match to ensue.

Avery later took to Instagram about the tense altercation, claiming Angela and the reality star’s daughter “physically attacked” her mother. She also added that they didn’t “show” that part on the reunion.

While talking with In Touch, Jesse said the reason he made an appearance at the tell-all in the first place was to update fans, not to start any turmoil. “I’m just there to promote my series, my things for the future,” the Netherlands native shared.

Jesse said he also made it clear to the production team that he wanted to keep his segment separate from Darcey’s with her now-ex British beau, Tom Brooks, addressing how the producers “would obviously love to see some kind of clash.”

As far as if he has spoken to Avery or Angela since the tell-all, Jesse said one of them reached out.

“Avery DMed me on Twitter I think, and she posted it publicly on Instagram saying that the production told her to do that. Listen, it’s all a game and I feel just like I said, it backfired on the [producers] and not the other way around. I’m actually glad it happened,” he said in retrospect.

Courtesy of Jesse Meester/Instagram

During the interview, Jesse mentioned how the show is another example of how people are “not always in control” of what’s going on around them, but “[we] are always in control of how [we] respond.”