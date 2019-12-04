90-Day-Fiance-Star-Darcey-Responds-to-Tom's-Cheating-Accusations

TLC; Inset: Courtesy of Tom Brooks/Instagram

’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Darcey Silva Seemingly Responds to Accusations She Cheated on Tom Brooks

Reality TV
Dec 4, 2019 6:09 pm·
By
Picture

No love lost? 90 Day Fiancé alum Darcey Silva seemingly responded to her ex Tom Brooks’ cheating accusations, while taking to Instagram on Wednesday, December 4. The TLC star posted a sultry new video, showing herself all dressed up alongside a message about embracing her single status. Darcey declared that “no man” will ever “control or manipulate” her ever again, shortly after Tom posted and deleted messages from another guy named Michael, who alleged that Darcey cheated on Tom with him while they were together. Scroll through the gallery below for all of the latest details.

More in Reality TV
90 Day Fiance Nicole Nafziger Weight Loss Transformation
Too Glam to Care! '90 Day Fiancé' Alum Nicole Shuts Down Haters
90 Day Fiancé Larissa Accomplished Criminal Assault Case
Exclusive 90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Feels 'Accomplished' After Criminal Assault Case
chrissy teigen gets a cameo from 90 day fiance star darcey silva for her birthday
Chrissy Teigen Gets a B-Day Cameo From 90 Day Fiancé's Darcey Silva
Picture
Exclusives