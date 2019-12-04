’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Darcey Silva Seemingly Responds to Accusations She Cheated on Tom Brooks

No love lost? 90 Day Fiancé alum Darcey Silva seemingly responded to her ex Tom Brooks’ cheating accusations, while taking to Instagram on Wednesday, December 4. The TLC star posted a sultry new video, showing herself all dressed up alongside a message about embracing her single status. Darcey declared that “no man” will ever “control or manipulate” her ever again, shortly after Tom posted and deleted messages from another guy named Michael, who alleged that Darcey cheated on Tom with him while they were together. Scroll through the gallery below for all of the latest details.