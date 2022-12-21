Fans are wondering if ​Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) is estranged from her family. The speculation of a possible feud between the Counting On alum and her relatives began when social media users noticed that she’s been absent from her family’s recent gatherings, while her husband, Ben Seewald, has seemingly been throwing shade at his in-laws while giving sermons at Immanuel Baptist Church in Springdale, Arkansas.

Keep scrolling to see clues that point to a possible estrangement between Jessa and her family.

Is Jessa Duggar Estranged From Her Family?

While Jessa hasn’t publicly spoken about where she stands with the rest of the Duggars, she has been noticeably absent from recent family events.

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katey Duggar, shared a video from the family’s ugly Christmas sweater party on their YouTube channel in December 2022, which Jessa, Ben and their four kids – Spurgeon, Henry, Ivy and Fern – did not appear to attend.

Jessa and Ben also seemingly skipped the family’s fall festival in November 2022, which was documented on Jedidiah and Katey’s YouTube channel.

In July 2022, the Counting On alum hinted she may be distancing herself from parents Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar by attending her sister Jill Duggar’s baby show. Jill has also been ​estranged from their family since her husband, Derick Dillard, was fired from their TLC show in 2017.

After Jessa and Jill’s cousin, Amy Duggar, shared photos from the baby shower via Instagram, Jessa commented, “It was so fun celebrating this new life.”

While the comment implied that Jessa attended the celebration, one fan asked in the comments section if there was “any reason” she didn’t appear in photos from the party. Jessa fired back at claims that she has bad blood with Jill by replying, “Please let’s not assume there’s a negative motive behind everything we do and do not do.”

The estrangement might even go back one year, as Jessa didn’t appear in any of the photos from the Duggars’ family Thanksgiving in November 2021.

What Has Ben Seewald Said About the Duggars?

While giving a sermon in November 2022, Ben spoke about the dangers of becoming involved in a false religion, according to blog Without A Crystal Ball.

Throughout the lecture, the former reality star discussed people who act righteous and condemn others while justifying their own negative behavior to avoid taking accountability.

During another part of the sermon, the father of four spoke about people who seek praise from the public for their faith but don’t live by the same morals behind closed doors.

Ben didn’t directly call out Jessa’s parents, though several fans wondered if the lesson was targeted at Jim Bob and Michelle. The parents of 19 follow the non-denominational religious organization known as the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), which was founded by minister Bill Gothard in 1961.

While Ben and Jessa follow a different worship practice from her family, Jinger Duggar revealed in her upcoming book, Becoming Free Indeed, that her brother-in-law helped her find her own spiritual path.

“I realized that some of what I had been taught was hurtful and untrue,” Jinger admitted about the IBLP beliefs she was raised under in her book. “I knew I needed to speak publicly about this because I promoted teachings that I now believe are damaging.”

Reflecting on the guidance she received from Ben, the mother of two continued, “I noticed his church read the Bible in its entirety and preached scripture that way. I feel like now I’m in a much better place. I see God as amazing.”

What Has Jessa Duggar Said About Josh Duggar?

Another source of conflict between Jessa and her family may be over her eldest brother, Josh Duggar, who is currently serving time at FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas, after he was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

Shortly after Josh was found guilty in December 2021, Jessa and Ben condemned the disgraced TV personality in a statement shared on Twitter.

“From the moment we learned about this case against Josh we have prayed that God would cause the truth to be known, no matter what it was, and that the facts would be followed no matter where they led,” the couple’s statement read. “We are grieved beyond words over the children exploited and abused in child sexual abuse material, and we are thankful for our justice system in its punishment of such evils. Our hearts break for Josh’s family, and we ask your continued prayers for them in the unfathomable grief and pain they are enduring.”

A rep for Jessa did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.