A united force! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation alum Angelina Pivarnick shut down one hater claiming she is “fake” after sharing a fashionable new photo on Monday, July 27, and her husband, Chris Larangeira, chimed in to defend the MTV alum.

The exchange on Instagram started after one social media user left a shady response on her portrait captioned, “Sparkle like a diamond always.”

“You are not all that, money buys you everything on your face and body,” the person wrote. “Nah, I actually get it for free,” the reality star, 34, clapped back. Moments after, Chris intercepted the conversation and set the record straight.

“To me, she’s the most beautiful woman in the world and that’s all that matters,” he wrote. In the comments, Angelina’s followers praised him for taking a stand.

Chris and Angelina knew each other for quite a while before they got romantically involved. After dating for two years, the couple announced their engagement in January 2018, and later tied the knot in November 2019.

Fans got to see the dynamic duo exchange their vows during season 3 of the reboot, but as viewers may recall, their big day didn’t go exactly to plan because of her costars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese.

After quipping that Angelina was “the dump to their island” in their speech, the girls were booed by attendees. Not to mention, Angelina stormed out of the room because she was so upset.

“I actually have many friends LOL. Just not a few from my wedding now. LOL,” Angelina responded to one social media user asking about her pals after the ceremony. When another questioned why she gave such big roles to her costars, she cleared the air.

Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

“Because at the time I thought the ones I chose were real and were my true friends,” Angelina wrote. “I was very wrong.”

Even though there’s been plenty of commotion between Angelina and her Jersey Shore squad, the star confirmed she will return to the show next season.

Hopefully, that also means we’ll get more cameos from her hubby, Chris!