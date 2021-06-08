What would Jersey Shore be without Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese? Well, fans, you don’t have to worry about that! The MTV stars exclusively reveal to In Touch if they have ever considered leaving their long-running reality series.

Deena, 34, and JWoww, 35, sat down for a virtual chat with In Touch and dished their thoughts on leaving the show and living life away from the cameras. Deena spoke about how she needed a “break” after cameras were rolling at costar Angelina Pivarnick‘s drama-filled 2019 wedding to Chris Larangeira.

“After the wedding situation, I definitely was like, I kind of need a break myself. And then also it’s just very hard for me to leave my kids. But luckily the production company and MTV has been so amazing with like working with us,” Deena says.

She then explains how production includes filming kids, husbands and partners of the cast. “I think what I just love so much about the show, we truly are a family and they were able to work with us to make us comfortable. Now that we’re moms and we don’t want to leave our kids, it’s hard,” the mother of two continues. “But they made it work and I absolutely love it. I wouldn’t trade anything for the world for sure.”

Jenni chimed in and added that her children and their education were big factors in her decision to stay on air. The mom of two says, “What it came down to with me is now that my daughter’s in school, you have to pick and choose your battles. School is not one of them. It’s a non-negotiable. So it actually worked out perfect.”

“Not to say that [COVID-19] was a good thing, because it was absolutely awful, but it allowed my daughter to be virtual,” she continues. The Long Island native also notes that she kept open communication with production and told them that if they wanted her on set full-time, she would “love to be.”

“I would just need you guys to do it around, you know, my child’s schedule and schooling. So as long as it’s conducive in that way and we can make it work, I’ll be doing it till I’m 90, if they’ll have me,” JWoww says.

The two also spoke about how they felt when fellow castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi departed the series after Angelina’s wedding and then ultimately came back. Deena says it was “amazing” to have her bestie back and JWoww was “truly surprised” to see Snooki, 33, again.

“We didn’t skip a beat though, because off camera, we truly are a family and friends. Off camera, we would still speak every single day,” Jenni admits. “Even though we missed her on camera, we still talked to her during the whole show and everything. So it’s, it was like she was there, but she wasn’t.”