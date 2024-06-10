Meghan McCain slammed Jennifer Lopez while recalling the “On the Floor” singer’s visit to The View.

“She just is a deeply unpleasant person. She had the biggest entourage I’ve ever seen,” Meghan, 39, said about Jennifer, 54, during the Friday, June 7, episode of her “Citizen McCain” podcast. “More than Kim Kardashian and the president. I just don’t really understand why it was needed.”

Meghan added that Jennifer “was not nice” when they crossed paths during her cohosting stint at The View. “You don’t always have to be so nice, but it was surprising that people like Kim Kardashian couldn’t be more delightful,” she continued. “When you’re coming on a show for a 10-minute segment … just fake it ‘til you make it for 10 f–king minutes.”

After Meghan shared her negative experience, podcast guest Carlos King defended Jennifer and said she was charming when they met back in 2001.

“She was so nice, and she didn’t have a big entourage,” the reality TV producer, 44, shared. “I went to see J. Lo in Vegas and — top 5 shows I’ve ever been to in my life … She performed and danced for 90 minutes straight — no break. She’s a hard worker, and I was shocked that people weren’t buying the tickets.”

Meghan shared her candid thoughts on Jennifer amid rumors that she and husband Ben Affleck are experiencing marital issues. The speculation began on May 15 when In Touch exclusively revealed they “headed for a divorce.”

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the insider said about the Gone Girl actor, insisting that he was not to “blame” for their issues. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

The couple – who tied the knot in July 2022 – seemed to shut down split rumors the following day when In Touch exclusively obtained photos of them together for the first time in 47 days. However, an additional source revealed that the Wedding Planner actress hired “crisis PR to help navigate” the split and “a divorce filing is imminent” two days later.

Robin L Marshall/WireImage

Despite not publicly revealing their split yet, the couple has hinted about their marital issues several times in recent weeks. Ben noticeably didn’t attend any of Jennifer’s promotional events for her movie Atlas, while he has been spotted without his wedding ring during a handful of outings.

Jennifer also canceled her tour just weeks before it was scheduled to kick off. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she explained in a post on her OntheJLo website on May 31. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

The clues continued on June 8 when TMZ reported that they are working with The Agency’s Santiago Arana to sell their Beverly Hills mansion. Insiders claimed that the realtor had been showing the house to prospective buyers for about two weeks, adding that Ben and J. Lo are reportedly asking for “around $65 million.”