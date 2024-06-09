Jennifer Lopez Wears Ring After Listing Home With Ben for Sale

Jennifer Lopez Wears Wedding Ring While Out With Emme After Listing Home With Ben Affleck for Sale

Jennifer Lopez stepped out for a shopping trip with her child Emme and she was still wearing her wedding ring. Amid marital woes with husband Ben Affleck, the singer noticeably still sported bling on her left hand at The Grove on Saturday, June 8.

The outing came after it was reported that Jennifer, 54, and Ben, 51, were trying to sell their Beverly Hills mansion. He has been living in a rental home amid the pair’s issues. However, neither A-lister has filed for divorce yet.