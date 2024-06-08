Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Trying to Sell Their Home: Report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly trying to sell the shared Beverly Hills mansion they purchased one year ago, which could be a sign that the two are headed for divorce amid reports of trouble in their marriage and their recent separation.

The Good Will Hunting star, 51, and the “Jenny From the Block” singer, 54, are reportedly working with realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency, founded by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky, sources told TMZ on Saturday, June 8. Insiders told the publication that Arana has been showing the house to prospective buyers for about two weeks, but so far, there have been no takers. Ben and J. Lo are reportedly asking for “around $65 million” for the home.

The sources also told TMZ that Jennifer is house hunting on her own. She was photographed looking at potential homes in the Beverly Hills area with producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas on May 14.

Ben and his wife purchased their shared home in May 2023 after two years of searching for the perfect abode. They paid $61 million for the mansion, according to multiple reports. The home features 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms and 15 fireplaces, as well as a 5,000-square-foot sports facility, infinity pool, wine room, theater, hair and nail salon, sauna, massage room and a whiskey lounge.

Fans speculated that the couple had been looking to sell their home when The Daily Mail reported on June 5 that the mansion’s Zillow listing featured new photos of the interior.

In Touch exclusively reported on May 15 that Ben had already “moved out” of the home and that he and J. Lo were headed for a split. Marriage trouble rumors had already been swirling around the couple, as they hadn’t been photographed together since March 30.

Gotham/GC Images

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” an insider exclusively told In Touch. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

The source added that Ben was “focusing on his work and his kids now” and predicted that the pair would “likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for.”

“They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” the source concluded.

Ben has reportedly been living in a $100,000 per month rental home in Brentwood, California, which is closer to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their kids, Violet, Fin and Samuel.

A source exclusively told In Touch on May 30 that it was the Air star who “initiated” his separation from the Atlas actress, primarily because of the attention J. Lo brought to their relationship.

“At the end of the day, Ben has to protect himself, and that’s why he initiated the separation,” the insider said. “He’s scared if they stay together, he could seriously self-destruct.”