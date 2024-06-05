Jennifer Lopez on ‘Negativity’ Amid Ben Affleck Split Rumors

Jennifer Lopez addressed the “negativity out in the world” amid her marriage woes with husband Ben Affleck while she rejoiced in the success of her Netflix film Atlas.

“I just found out some great news and it’s all because of YOU!! ATLAS is #1 worldwide again this week!!! Thank you all so much!!!” the A-lister, 54, wrote in a message on her OnTheJLo newsletter on Wednesday, June 5. “It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now … but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there. Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much.”

Atlas premiered on Netflix on May 24 and has made a splash amongst viewers as the sci-fi film has landed the No. 1 watched title on the streaming service for two consecutive weeks, according to Netflix stats.

J. Lo stunned on the red carpet at the film’s premiere in Los Angeles on May 20. The multi-hyphenate donned a contrasting outfit made up of a white strapless top and a black mermaid-style floor-length skirt. She paired the outfit with a three-layer, multi-stoned necklace and her wedding ring. Jennifer was surrounded by her costars including Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown. However, Ben, 51, skipped the premiere and wasn’t by his wife’s side for her big night as she produced and starred in the film.

Five days before the red carpet event, In Touch was the first to report that Bennifer was “headed for a divorce” after the Argo actor moved out of their shared home in Los Angeles.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” an insider exclusively told In Touch at the time. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Getty

Since then, Jennifer and Ben have been spotted out together for a date night and two school events for the Air actor’s kids Fin and Violet Affleck. Furthermore, J. Lo canceled her upcoming This Is Me… Live: The Greatest Hits tour on May 21 to focus on her “children, family and close friends.”

Most recently, the Gigli costars spent quality time in Santa Monica on June 2. Ben embraced J. Lo as she exited their vehicle and the pair shared a quick air kiss while his mother, Chris, tagged along for the outing.