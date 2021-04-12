Ooh, La La! Counting On’s Jed Duggar Packs on the PDA With New Wife Katey Nakatsu After Wedding

Ow, ow! Jed Duggar and his new wife, Katey Nakatsu, shared a passionate kiss on the beach during their honeymoon after tying the knot.

“No matter the view, I want to see it with you,” the Counting On star, 22, captioned their first selfie together and a snap of them sharing a smooch.

Courtesy of Jed Duggar/Instagram

The couple got married in a surprise ceremony on April 3, just one month after they sparked engagement rumors.

“For a long time, I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey!” Jed wrote in his announcement via Instagram. “We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing! I’m so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife! Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much!! #happilyeverafter.”

The couple wed in an outdoor ceremony in Arkansas, Hello reported. Jed’s twin brother, Jeremiah Duggar, was his best man and Katey’s sister was her maid of honor. The role of flower girl went to Jed’s niece — Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo‘s daughter Felicity, 2.

Courtesy of Jed Duggar/Instagram

Rumors of their engagement and upcoming nuptials were sparked in March after the podcast “Without A Crystal Ball” claimed Jed has been “courting a woman” privately for “quite some time.”

After Justin Duggar married Claire Spivey, Jill Duggar‘s husband, Derick Dillard, revealed why Jim Bob and Michelle‘s kiddos get engaged so quickly.

“Amazingly surprised that your brother is [18] and engaged!!!” one social media user commented on Instagram in November following their engagement. “He’s a kid and Claire too!” the fan added of his 19-year-old wife. Derick, 31, spotted the inquiry and kept his response short and to-the-point, writing, “Because we want to have sex.” So, could baby No. 1 be on his or her way soon? By the looks of it … the answer is yes!