An exciting venture! Counting On star Jedidiah Duggar is reportedly launching his own real estate company amid rumors he is engaged to Katelyn Nakatsu.

The TLC alum, 22, started a business called Ambassador Properties, LLC, on November 18, 2020, according to The Sun on Tuesday, March 30. It appears he already has a goal in mind as LLC purchased a plot of land on December 12 “for $7,000.”

Courtesy Jedidiah Duggar/Instagram

His plans are seemingly coming to fruition after Jed reportedly listed a three-bedroom, three-bathroom, home in Springdale, Arkansas, for his address on the November 2020 business license. The home sits on five acres of land and property records obtained by the outlet reveal it is owned by his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

His new passion project comes after the podcast “Without A Crystal Ball” claimed Jed has been “courting a woman” privately for “quite some time.”

It is speculated he will tie the knot on April 3, 2021, as friends and loved ones watch the ceremony via livestream amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rumors of a wedding started after an apparent attendee leaked an alleged invitation to the nuptials online. “Literally no one knew about this until they got the invitation,” sources told the podcast. “Family and friends were stunned that not only was Jed dating but that he was engaged and getting married in two weeks.”

Some fans believe Jed could be getting hitched, especially after he joined Instagram, which many Duggar kids do before announcing a courtship or romance. However, his sister Jessa Seewald previously claimed it was just a coincidence that some of her siblings joined IG before going public with a relationship.

Courtesy of Jedidiah Duggar/Instagram

For his first post on the social media platform in October 2019, Jed — who is Jeremiah’s twin brother — shared a new video and photo out and about in Lowell, Arkansas. “Enjoying the Grand Opening of the new local @7brewcoffee just down the road from my house! #7brew #saturday,” he captioned the clip.

Jed’s latest post included a message from his brother Jeremiah, who also joined the social media platform in February 2021. “My first moments in life were with ya, so it’s fitting that my first Instagram post is with you too. So blessed to be able to call you bro, and twin bro at that!” he captioned the reposted sibling snap.

With a new business plan and potential wedding in the works, it looks like 2021 is going to be Jed’s year!