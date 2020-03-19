Sharing style tips! Isabel Rock may be traveling the California coast with husband Jacob Roloff, but she stays close with sister-in-law Molly Roloff. On Thursday, March 19, the redheaded beauty took to social media to stand up for her man — and in doing so, she also gave fans an update on his big sister.

When the Roloff son’s long locks became the subject of conversation, one Instagram user had a helpful suggestion. But when they mentioned the “Curly Girl” method, Izzy, 24, revealed that she and Jacob, 23, had already heard of it. Apparently, Molly, 26, is a big proponent of styling strategy.

“[Jacob’s] sister, Molly, uses that!” the redhead wrote. “He should get on it. He has a lot of really beautiful curls [but they’re] underneath, mostly. I’m so jealous, LOL.” Maybe the big sis can take a trip to visit the newlyweds and show them how it’s done!

The trio recently spent time together at Jacob and Izzy’s wedding in September 2019. Almost two weeks later, the bride took to social media to share a tribute for her sister-in-law on her birthday. Sharing a photo of the two of them together, she called the older woman a “gem of a human.” That’s high praise!

“The world is better because you are in it,” Izzy told Molly. “Right from the beginning, you made me feel welcome and loved coming into the family. You are the sweetest sister anyone could ask for. Thank you for standing beside us as we said our vows. We love you so much.”

Ever since Molly left her family’s TLC show, Little People, Big World, updates on the star are few and far between. It doesn’t help that Molly’s social media is private — or that she moved away to Spokane, Washington. Without any family members living in the area, we mainly see the reclusive Roloff sibling during the holidays.

She did make an appearance at mom Amy Roloff’s Thanksgiving dinner in November 2019. A few days later, the LPBW matriarch shared a few photos from the get together on Instagram, and fans were excited to see the sole sister back in the picture. “Awwww Molly!!!” one wrote. “Love all the photos you shared,” added a second. “Just makes me miss seeing Molly on the show. ❤️”