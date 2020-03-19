Her man, her rules! Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff’s wife Isabel Rock clapped back at haters who said her man’s hair is too long on Wednesday, March 18. The 23-year-old set the haters straight in the comments on Instagram.

“Jacob needs a haircut. He looks like one of the ladies,” the troll wrote with a laughing emoji on a now-deleted photo. In response, the red-headed beauty shot back, “Wondering when people will realize a man wearing his hair long is absolutely fine and long hair doesn’t favor any gender. Toxic masculinity is what tells us men ‘have to have’ short hair. I personally find it hot,” she concluded with a wink.

Courtesy of Isabel Rock

Courtesy of Isabel Rock

The reality star power couple often takes to the comments to clap back at their haters. In January, the two took down a troll who said Jacob “should be arrested” for smoking in an Instagram photo. “@jacobroloff45 LMFAO,” Isabel replied. Other users made digs at Jacob’s work ethic after seeing him take a puff in the picture. “Just saying where does he get an income, if not from TLC?” someone else wrote. Isabel retorted, “Ask yourself why that matters to you.” Another hater added, “Does this guy work?” In response, Jacob directed the user to check out his book on Amazon.

As more criticisms rolled in, the duo hit back even harder. While some trolls were fixated on the substance the author was smoking, others raised concern about the environment. “I’m disappointed that you are smoking in the forest. You grew up in Portland area, you saw how horrible Gorge fire was,” one user said. Isabel addressed their concern, writing, “This is a literal rainforest, and nobody is leaving anything behind here.”

Jacob and Isabel clearly make a strong team. The two tied the knot in September 2019 at the Roloff’s family farm. Since saying “I do,” the happy couple are closer than ever and truly have each other’s backs.

In August 2019, Isabel praised her then-fiancé in a lengthy Instagram post. “I admire him for all he has taught me,” she wrote, along with many other moving sentiments. “I am always learning from others and especially Jacob. I just feel really lucky to love somebody like that.”