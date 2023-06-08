Family feud? Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar), the sixth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, was seemingly the first Duggar child to renounce the Institute of Basic Life Principles (IBLP), the non-denominational Christian organization that the family had been involved with since the early 2000s. After leaving the IBLP, Jinger went on to write a memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, which explored her “spiritual journey” as she rejected her family’s religious teachings. So, where does Jinger stand with her family today? Keep scrolling to find out if Jinger Duggar is estranged from her parents and 18 siblings.

Is Jinger Duggar Estranged From Her Family?

Jinger left the IBLP in 2017 and has been vocal about her decision to leave ever since. In Becoming Free Indeed, which came out in January 2023, she wrote that her faith “is still intact” but has “changed” since leaving the IBLP. She has spent time “disentangling” Christianity on her own spiritual path.

Naturally, there have been rumors of Jinger becoming estranged from Michelle and Jim Bob. Jinger’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, shed light on his and Jinger’s relationship with her parents in his 2021 deposition for Jinger, Jessa, Jill, and Joy-Anna Duggar’s invasion of privacy lawsuit against the City of Springdale, Arizona, police department employees.

Jeremy was asked whether Jinger had experienced “emotional distance” from her parents after she and Jeremy moved to California in 2019, according to court documents obtained by The Sun in May 2022.

“There – perhaps. I think, though, diagnosing that would be difficult,” Jeremy testified. “I think as you grow and have your own family, kids, and life – you know, you go from, like, seeing everyone every day to talking to everyone every day to, you know.”

Today, Jinger seems to be on good terms with Michelle, at least. In May 2023, she shared a photo of herself and her mom on Instagram in celebration of Mother’s Day.

As for her 18 siblings, it’s difficult to say where she stands with each of them. There were rumors that she snubbed Jill’s upcoming book, Counting the Cost, but she denied them, telling People in June 2023 that she was “excited” to hear Jill’s perspective. She also appears to be on good terms with sister Jana Duggar, as Jana helped build Jinger’s “dream closet” in May 2023.

What Did Jinger Think of the ‘Shiny Happy People’ Documentary?

Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, spoke out against Jill’s parents and the IBLP in Amazon Prime Video’s June 2023 docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. Jinger told People that she was asked to participate in the series, but she declined.

“I thought that from my perspective, I really wanted to make sure that I was able to share my story in my own words and in my own timing,” she explained. “So that’s why I wrote Becoming Free Indeed, was to share more of my journey out of IBLP’s teachings. I wanted to be able to share it in a way that was, like, God-honoring and hopefully sharing my story in a balanced way.”

Jinger also shared her thoughts on how the documentary could impact her family.

“I think everyone will have their own responses and their own timing, and that’s just part of how we process,” Jinger told People. “It’ll be interesting to see the outcome of it.”

What Do Jim Bob and Michelle Think of Jinger’s Book?

A few months prior to the release of Becoming Free Indeed, an insider told In Touch that Jim Bob and Michelle were “bracing themselves” and “feared the worst” of its contents.

“Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t thrilled by Jinger’s book coming out, but they are hoping for the best,” the insider shared in November 2022. “They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles.”

The source added of Jim Bob and Michelle, “Even though they don’t agree with all their life choices, they still love Jinger and Jeremy.”