Sharing her thoughts. Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) weighed in on how Prime Video’s ​documentary Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets will impact her family.

“I think everyone will have their own responses and their own timing, and that’s just part of how we process,” Jinger, 29, told People in an interview published on Tuesday, June 6. “It’ll be interesting to see the outcome of it.”

The former Counting On star added that “we’ll wait and see” how her family reacts, though predicted there “will be a variety of responses.”

The docuseries, which premiered on June 2, breaks down the Christian organization Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), which was founded by Bill Gothard. The four-part documentary also touches on topics ranging from Jim Bob Duggar’s control of the family, claims surrounding Michelle Duggar’s “baby voice” and Jill Duggar’s feelings about being asked to defend Josh Duggar amid his 2015 molestation scandal.

Several of the Duggar family members participated in the documentary, including Jill, 32, her husband, Derick Dillard, and Amy Duggar.

Jinger previously told People that she was approached to participate in the documentary, though chose to write her 2023 memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, so that she could use her voice to share her experience with IBLP.

“I really wanted to make sure that I was able to share my story in my own words and in my own timing,” she explained.

Before the documentary’s release, Jim Bob, 57, and Michelle, 56, said Shiny Happy People is “sad because in it we see the media and those with ill intentions hurting people we love.”

“Like other families, ours too has experienced the joys and heartbreaks of life, just in a very public format,” the couple said in a statement on their website on June 1. “This ‘documentary’ paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days.”

The former TLC personalities noted the topics discussed should be dealt with in a “private setting,” while they insisted they “love every member of our family.”

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

“Through both the triumphs and the trials we have clung to our faith all the more and discovered that through the love and grace of Jesus, we find strength, comfort, and purpose,” Jim Bob and Michelle’s statement concluded.

It appears that the couple hopes to hide the documentary from some of their younger children. A source exclusively told In Touch that they “don’t want” their kids to watch Shiny Happy People, though they know “it might be impossible” to keep it from them.

“Their family dynamic is literally collapsing,” the source added.