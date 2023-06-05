Prime Video docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets dives deeper into the teachings of the non-denominational Christian organization, the Institute in Basic Life Principles, and how the radical organization shaped the infamous Duggar family.

While family members Jill Duggar, her husband Derick Dillard and Amy King participated in the docuseries, fans wondered why Jinger Duggar, who has been vocal about her separation from her family’s super conservative ways, didn’t participate. Keep scrolling to find out why Jinger isn’t in the Duggar documentary.

Why Isn’t Jinger in the Duggar Documentary?

Jinger revealed in a conversation with People that she was “approached and asked to participate” in the docuseries but declined the opportunity.

“I thought that from my perspective, I really wanted to make sure that I was able to share my story in my own words and in my own timing,” the Counting On alum explained to the publication on June 5. “So that’s why I wrote Becoming Free Indeed, was to share more of my journey out of IBLP’s teachings. I wanted to be able to share it in a way that was, like, God-honoring and hopefully sharing my story in a balanced way.”

In her debut memoir, released in January 2023, the TLC personality opened up on her conservative upbringing, while also discussing her family’s ties to IBLP and its controversial leader, Bill Gothard.

“I think once I got to the place where I could see how far I had come out of this, then I started looking around at the people who I grew up with, these friends of mine who were just having big challenges because of being raised in this teaching,” she continued of her motivation behind the memoir. “And I thought, how can I best communicate this journey I’ve been on with not only the people that watch the show but more importantly, those I grew up with?”

Do Jinger Duggar and Jill Duggar Talk?

Amid news of the documentary, Jill announced the release of her and her husband’s book, Counting the Cost. The tell-all book promises to reveal the “unedited truth about the Duggars, the traditional Christian family that captivated the nation on TLC’s hit show 19 Kids and Counting,” according to the book’s description on Simon & Schuster’s website.

Following the announcement, fans speculated Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, were not on board with the endeavor as their support since the documentary dropped on June 1 has been noticeably absent.

Days later, Jinger and Jeremy slammed the rumors as they confirmed to People they “had heard a little bit” about the Shiny Happy People docuseries from Jill directly.

Jinger added, “And I am excited to hear what she has to say, even in this documentary.”