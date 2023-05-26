Counting On’s Jana Duggar Builds Sister Jinger Her ‘Dream Closet’: Photos

Jill of all trades. Counting On alum Jana Duggar built her younger sister Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) her dream closet during a recent visit to Los Angeles.

“When [Jana Duggar] comes to town for a visit and you happen to mention your dream closet space… you end up at Lowe’s with piles of lumber,” Jinger, 29, shared via Instagram alongside footage of the sisters’ project on Friday, May 26. “Then she knocks the projects out in less than 24 hours and even teaches me how to install the shelving as well. SO. MUCH. FUN!!!”

The photos and video clips showed the progression of their closet renovation, with Jinger saying, “This is so fun, Jana!”

“[I’m] finally learning how to be able to do something around the house,” she joked.

The girls’ sister Jill Dillard (née Duggar) chimed in the comments section, saying, “Yay!! She’s always great at tackling those big projects!”

The final product featured floating shelves for linen and pillow storage, a wall of shelves to store Jinger and husband Jeremy Vuolo’s shoes and a built-in closet organization system.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise of the eldest sister, with some followers even vying for Jana, 33, to land her own HGTV series.

“Jana is seriously the Jack of all trades she needs her own hgtv show doing practical renos [sic],” one person wrote. “Jana Gaines at it again!!” another added.

Jana – is the eldest daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar – previously revealed via her Instagram bio that she worked as a home remodeler in Arkansas where she worked with some of her brothers.

“Stocking up for another round of projects! It’s like a dream job when you get to work with your brothers,” the 19 Kids & Counting alum shared alongside a photo with brother James Duggar in November 2020.

While Jana still lives in Tontitown, Arkansas, near her famous parents, Jinger and Jeremy became California residents in July 2019.

“Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” the couple shared at the time. “As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo [Texas] this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family. Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of the closet makeover.