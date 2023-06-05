Not here for it? Jinger Duggar seemingly snubbed her sister Jill Duggar’s new tell-all book, Counting the Cost, amid Jill’s participation in the new Prime video docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

Jill, 32, announced her upcoming memoir written with her husband, Derick Dillard, on May 31, and promised to reveal the “unedited truth about the Duggars, the traditional Christian family that captivated the nation on TLC’s hit show 19 Kids and Counting,” according to the book’s description on Simon & Schuster’s website.

However, fans speculated that her younger sister, 29, and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, were not on board with the endeavor as their support since the documentary dropped on June 1 has been noticeably absent.

“Given that Jinger Duggar is vehemently against IBLP and even wrote a book, her silence on the new docuseries is chilling,” blogger Without a Crystal Ball wrote via Instagram on June 2. “She’s shown no love for Jill on her new book. Jill praised Jinger and supported her by sharing links for people to buy Jinger’s book.”

Courtesy of Jinger Duggar/Instagram

Jinger slammed the rumors days later as she confirmed she “had heard a little bit” about the Shiny Happy People docuseries from her sister directly. While the mom of two revealed she declined participation in the docuseries, she is aware that Jill “has her voice” as well.

“And I am excited to hear what she has to say, even in this documentary,” she told People on June 5. Jinger went on to explain that she wanted to share her story in her own words and timing through her book, Becoming Free Indeed.

“So that’s why I wrote Becoming Free Indeed, was to share more of my journey out of IBLP’s teachings,” the former reality TV star told the publication of her book that was released in January 2023. “I wanted to be able to share it in a way that was, like, God-honoring and hopefully sharing my story in a balanced way.”

While Jill may have her sister Jinger’s support, her brother, Jed Duggar, seemingly showed his disapproval of the project after liking several negative comments regarding Jill’s book announcement on Instagram.

“I can’t help but feel bad for your parents. I cannot imagine my children writing tell all books about my family,” one fan wrote in the comments section of Jill’s post, which Jed, 24, liked. “Here’s the thing Jill, NO family is perfect. Not one. And yes, while most do not have reality TV shows, you would also not have the opportunity to profit from your story.”

Soon after fans caught Jed liking the negative comments, one social media user defended Jill by stating that the father of one should be “ashamed of liking these types of comments.” The commenter went on to say that father of 19, Jim Bob Duggar, should’ve protected his daughters from Josh Duggar after he had molested them as minors.

“You’re not proving to be a real Christian, but a Pharisee. A real Christian would stand up for injustice,” they wrote. “But I guess your Pharisee father sharing his portion of the family fortune with you and your brothers is more important. It’s really shameful how your siblings turned on Jill instead of your father.”

Jed stood up for himself by directly replying to the user, “Excuse you, but you don’t know our family at all. Please don’t make assumptions about things that 100% [is] none of your business. The true shame is on you.”