Protective. Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird’s (née Shannon) husband, Josh Efird, gave Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, an unfiltered warning in a new episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption.

“She does live in our house, so the only thing I ask for is respect, honesty and to treat her really, really good because she hadn’t had the best mother in the world to treat her like she’s supposed to been treated [sic],” Josh, 25, said in the episode that aired on Friday, June 17. “If you don’t do all those things, man, I’m just going to break your neck, OK?”

Dralin, 20, remained silent for a brief moment, whereas Josh insisted that as long as Dralin “treat[s] her good, that’s the biggest thing.”

In the latest episode, Pumpkin, 22, invited the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star’s “crush” to her 16th birthday party. Honey Boo Boo’s real birthday, however, falls on August 28. Aside from the brief moment between Josh and Dralin, Mama June also showed up to the party uninvited, which seemingly caused some discomfort.

MEGA

Honey Boo Boo shared a tense sneak peek of the episode with her Instagram followers that day, which mainly focused on how Mama June crashed the occasion. The full clip ended with a shot of Honey Boo Boo appearing distressed while wearing an adorable party hat.

The slightly uncomfortable moment comes just days after Mama June’s months-long custody battle with Pumpkin over Alana concluded after a judge awarded Pumpkin sole custody of her sister. Honey Boo Boo had already been living with Pumpkin after Mama June finished her stint in rehab and embarked on her sobriety journey.

Despite the drama in the family, Honey Boo Boo isn’t letting it get in the way of her sweet romance with Dralin. The Toddlers and Tiaras alum revealed she was in a relationship during an Instagram Q&A in January 2021.

“You gotta boyfriend?” one follower asked, to which Honey Boo Boo, 15, replied, “Yessss.” In a separate Story, she wrote that life “couldn’t be better.”

That September, she confirmed Dralin was the special someone in her life by going Instagram official.

Although the duo are happily dating, some fans of the reality TV star have criticized their four-year age gap. However, Mama June publicly defended their romance in a May 9 interview with TooFab.

“She is getting a lot of hate because she’s in an interracial relationship, he is older, but at the end of the day, Alana’s not that 6-7-year-old child y’all fell in love with 11 years ago,” Shannon said. “Alana has grown up, she’s graduating high school next year, guys!”