Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is making it Instagram official! The reality star, 16, shared her first photo with her boyfriend on Instagram on Monday, September 27.

Sharing a sweet picture of the two of them holding hands with the word “BAE” written over the snap, Alana simply captioned the photo, “spooky season,” along with several jack-o-lantern pumpkins that matched the background painted to look like the Halloween decoration.

The reality star previously divulged she was taken during an Instagram Q&A in January 2021.

Courtesy of Alana Thompson/Instagram

“You gotta boyfriend?” one follower asked. Alana then responded, “Yessss.”

Although she has yet to reveal the identity of her new beau, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star said life “couldn’t be better” in a later slide.

While many fans took to the comments section of her first photo of her boyfriend to show their support, Alana is no stranger to responding to trolls on Instagram.

In August, Alana shut down trolls who criticized her and say her new look of long acrylic nails and false lashes was “too grown” for her age.

“I guess people still expect me to be little Honey Boo Boo, and I’m not anymore,” Alana told Teen Vogue in an interview of her response to the haters. “There are so many folks on my Instagram that do not like my nails or my eyelashes. But I do not care. As long as I like myself, I’m good.”

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star, who wants to graduate college and plans to become a neonatal nurse, also experiences body shaming on social media — something she will never understand.

“Just because I got a little bit of extra meat on my bones, you want to hate me? I’ll never get body shaming,” Alana told the outlet. “I don’t ever look at people and I’m like, ‘Oh, I wish I was like her … because I don’t ever wish to be like nobody. I am my own person.”

“I know I’m beautiful, and I know I got a banging body, so … I don’t care,” Alana said. “I mean, to myself I was a pageant queen.”