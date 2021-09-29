Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson‘s new boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, is reportedly 20 years old, causing backlash among fans who find their age gap alarming, considering she’s only 16 years old.

“This is disgusting,” Philadelphia Magazine‘s editor at large, Ernest Owens, wrote on Twitter. “No 20-year-old ADULT have any business ‘dating’ a 16-year-old CHILD.”

“Honey Boo Boo should not be dating a 20 year old,” another Twitter user wrote. “The fact that he’s a 20 year old senior … doesn’t make it better. It actually makes it worse.”

One fan penned on social media, “Honey Boo Boo is 16 dating a 20 year old I know age gap discourse is a touchy subject on here but FFS no 20 year old should be dating a 16 year old GTFO.”

Dralin and a rep for the reality star did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.

While Dralin’s exact age is unclear, he revealed in May 2019 on Facebook that he would be starting college at Lincoln Tech in Nashville, Tennessee, that following month. He was previously accepted in December 2018.

In Georgia, the age of consent is 16 years old. While Alana turned 16 in August 2021, she previously divulged she had a boyfriend during an Instagram Q&A in January 2021. “You gotta boyfriend?” one follower asked. Alana then responded, “Yessss,” before adding in a later post that “couldn’t be better.”

Alana did not mention Dralin by name in her post in January. However, Dralin posted on his Facebook in March 2021 that he was in a relationship.

Months later, Alana made their relationship Instagram official on Monday, September 27.

Sharing a picture of the two of them holding hands with the word “BAE” written over the snap, Alana captioned the photo, “spooky season,” along with several jack-o-lantern pumpkins that matched the background painted to look like the Halloween decoration.

Following backlash, Alana has since deleted the post with Dralin.