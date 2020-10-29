Moving On? Er, not quite! Chris Lopez cracked a joke after a fan asked if he’s dating following his split from Kailyn Lowry.

“Are you seeing anyone?” one fan asked during his Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, October 28. In response, he wrote, “A therapist.”

The father of two — who shares sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 3 months, with the Teen Mom 2 star — recently opened up about his breakup with Kail.

“How does it feel to see Kail cry on TV for the pain you caused her?” another user asked shortly after the MTV show aired. “I’ve honestly never like seeing her cry, so of course it’s not the best feeling, but also I take full responsibility in what I have done in the past,” the 26-year-old responded. “But all I can do is learn and grow from what has happened and hope to create a better future for me and my children. Eventually, we will be able to coparent peacefully seeing as though she has done with the others.”

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host cried during Tuesday night’s episode as she revealed she and Chris called it quits.

“I think Isaac has picked up on some of the things that have gone on in my personal life because he’s asked me about them. There [are] a lot of things going on that I’m dealing with privately and trying to work through in counseling,” she divulged of her firstborn, 10. “I don’t feel happy, I don’t feel good, I don’t feel like I’m being a good mom. I think I let certain people into my life knowing that they were toxic, and I ignored a lot of red flags and I think I let them stay too long to the point where I lost myself.”

In an exclusive interview with In Touch, the A Letter of Love author revealed why she’s no longer with the fitness enthusiast.

He “won’t commit” she simply said following their “roller-coaster” romance. “He just [sic] doesn’t want to be with me,” the mom of four — who also shares Isaac with Jo Rivera and Lincoln with Javi Marroquin — admitted. “He doesn’t want to, you know, and, and that’s OK. Just, I need to get to a point where I fully move on and take it for what it is. So, I’ll take the blame for that.”