While TLC fans usually take their Sunday night to unwind and ingest the K-1 visa drama of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, this week the day also coincides with football’s biggest game — Super Bowl 2024.

With football’s most prestigious event dominating the airwaves, fans are curious if 90 Day Fiancé will air tonight after the big game.

Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ on Tonight?

Unfortunately due to the 2024 Super Bowl, a new episode of 90 Day Fiancé will not air tonight (Sunday, February 11, 2024).

Instead of learning what’s next in the romantic love lives of Ashley Michelle and Manuel Vélez, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne, Seungdo “Nick” Ham and Devin Hoofman, Igor “Justin” Shutencov and Nikki Exotika, Analí Vallejos and Clayton Clark, and Citra Wilson and Sam Wilson — viewers will instead be treated to reruns of TLC’s latest reality series, Love in Translation, with special extended bonus scenes.

When Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Back on TLC?

90 Day Fiancé returns with new episodes one week later, on Sunday, February 18. With season 10 fastly approaching the finale, fans are gearing up as the couples tackle their upcoming nuptials.

“It’s finally wedding day for Gino and Jasmine. Clayton worries Analí won’t show up at the altar,” the episode’s official description read. “Citra’s dad rejects Sam and Citra’s Christian ceremony. Nikki hopes she can trust Jusin as she departs Moldova. Sophie is tired of Rob and her mom’s fights.”

Viewers have already watched Nick and Devin tie the knot but it seemingly won’t be as easy for the rest of their cast members. Before the week-long hiatus, fans watched as Clayton and Analí argued about the strippers at her bachelorette party. The event triggered major jealousy from Clayton causing Analí to rethink her lifelong commitment to him.

“I’m ready, everyone in the audience is ready, and my bride is still not here,” Clayton told producers in a teaser for the episode. The clip then cuts to Analí in tears, on the phone saying, “I think it’s better to leave and not talk to him anymore.”

“I’d honestly prefer not to marry him and keep him out of my life,” she concluded in a confessional as the camera then cut to Clayton sobbing as his best man comforted him.

Viewers are also very curious if Sophie and Rob even make it to their nuptials as Rob and his future mother-in-law can’t seem to get along.

“I don’t need them to be best friends but I do need them to at least get along,” the United Kingdom native sadly told the cameras.