what taylor swift has said about kim kardashian feud quotes

Everything Taylor Swift Has Said About Kim Kardashian Feud: Quotes, Song Lyrics and More

Apr 24, 2024 9:22 am·
Taylor Swift’s feud with Kim Kardashian dates back to 2016 when the reality star was still married to Kanye West. At the time, she publicly defended him following the release of his song “Famous,” which featured the lyric, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that bitch famous.”

Kim claimed that Taylor and Ye spoke on the phone about the song and posted snippets of the conversation on Snapchat to prove her point, which led to Taylor being branded as a liar. Taylor maintained that she was never told about the lyric where the rapper was going to refer to her as a “bitch.”

Since then, the “Fortnight” singer has spoken out about how she feels about Kim on a number of occasions, both in interviews and on some scathing songs.

