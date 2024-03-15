Travis Kelce has a lot of people cheering for him amid his romance with Taylor Swift, including his ex Veronica Harwood.

“I think he’s genuinely a good person,” Veronica – who competed for the Kansas City Chiefs star’s heart on Catching Kelce – exclusively tells In Touch. “I think he could be ready to settle down. Everyone wants this love story!”

She went on to say that Taylor and Travis, both 34, seem to share “down-to-earth” qualities.

While Veronica did not win Travis’ love during the 2016 reality dating series, the New Jersey native landed in second place behind winner Maya Benberry. Travis and Maya went on to date for eight months before calling it quits in 2017. The Super Bowl champion began dating influencer Kayla Nicole shortly after his split from Maya.

“To be honest, I think he probably was already dating [Kayla] before the show, and maybe he wasn’t 100 percent with Maya,” Veronica dishes to In Touch, adding that the women knew what they were signing up for. “I mean, who doesn’t want to kiss a 6-foot-4 burly football player?!” He’s definitely a jokester, and he wants to have a good time.”

Taylor and Travis began dating after the NFL tight end attended her Eras tour show at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium in July 2023. Travis later called out the “Blank Space” artist on his podcast, “New Heights,” noting that he was “disappointed” that he didn’t get to meet Taylor that night. While Travis’ plan of giving the Grammy winner his phone number on a friendship bracelet failed, the two later connected and began secretly dating.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor revealed during her TIME Person of the Year interview in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

The two went public with their relationship in September 2023, when Taylor attended Travis’ game against the Chicago Bears. The couple – adorably nicknamed Traylor – have been Hollywood’s It couple ever since and even taken their love international!

During his bye week in November 2023, Travis traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to spend time with Tay during her Eras tour stop. Again in March 2024, weeks after the Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in as many years, Travis was spotted at Taylor’s shows in Sydney, Australia, and Singapore.