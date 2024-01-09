Gypsy Rose Blanchard responded to people who called her a “stalker” after her desire to meet her favorite singer, Taylor Swift, following her release from prison went viral.

“Here’s the situation. I just want to clarify for a second,” the Louisiana native, 32, said on Monday, January ​8 episode of The Bachelor alum Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files.” Blanchard continued, telling the real story behind her dream of meeting the pop superstar.

“So about six months before I got out of prison, Ryan and I were looking at fun things to do in Kansas City,” she said before explaining that she and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, 37, were both big football fans. “He saw that there was going to be a Chiefs/Bengals game [days after her release], and he’s a Bengals fan,” she continued, adding that her “home team” is the New Orleans Saints. “I said, okay! That would be so cool. Let’s buy tickets.”

Blanchard said her desire to meet the Grammy winner, 34, at the December ​2023 Chiefs v. Bengals game was simply a “nonchalant” comment she originally made to her husband after learning that Taylor had begun dating Travis Kelce.

“The comments were like, ‘Oh my god, Taylor Swift is in danger, this murderer is going to come after her,’ and it became this big thing,” she continued. “It got blown out of proportion. I’m not a stalker.”

Blanchard’s hopes to meet the “Cruel Summer” singer once again made headlines when it was revealed that she wouldn’t be attending the Chiefs’ final game of 2023 at all, as she was forced to leave the state of Missouri by her probation officer upon her arrival.

Although it’s unclear why exactly she was asked to leave, a source told TMZ it may have been due to security concerns surrounding her popularity.

However, Ryan told Nick, 43, on his podcast that not attending the game was actually a “blessing in disguise,” as the two got to spend New Year’s Eve at home with Blanchard’s family. Blanchard described her updated New Year’s plans in a selfie video posted to Instagram, saying, “I have my dad, and my stepmom Kristy here, and of course my husband, so we’re looking to ring in the new year together and it’s gonna be really awesome to have some family time after so long.” She concluded her video with, “So to everyone watching, happy New Year’s Eve!”

Blanchard has been documenting her new life outside of prison via her Instagram account, which currently has more than 8 million followers. Her bio on the platform describes herself as a “Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy advocate” and directs followers to watch her new Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.