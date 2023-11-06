Gypsy Rose Blanchard has revealed her first scheduled outing after her December 28 release from prison: a Kansas City Chiefs game, where she hopes to meet Taylor Swift.

Blanchard, 32, told TMZ she and her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, have tickets to the December 31 Kansas City Chiefs game.

According to the outlet, Blanchard hopes to meet Taylor, 33, the “kick ass chick” who she credits for teaching her the “true meaning of girl power” at Arrowhead Stadium on New Year’s Eve.

If she doesn’t encounter the “Wildest Dreams” singer at the stadium in her home state of Missouri, she reportedly has a backup plan to attend her October 2024 Eras tour stop in New Orleans.

Blanchard also told TMZ Taylor’s song “Eyes Open” helped her through the trauma of her mother’s abuse, detailed in the 2019 Hulu limited series The Act, in which Joey King starred as Blanchard.

The felon even admitted she uses commissary money from her father to buy every album the Grammy winner releases. She told the outlet she’s also a football fan, and wouldn’t mind meeting Travis Kelce, too.

There have since been plenty of sightings of the “Blank Space” singer at Chiefs games cheering Travis, 34, on, and, more recently, the couple have been spotted spending time together outside the stadium too.

Blanchard, whose story was also told in the 2017 HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest, pleaded guilty to murder for her role in the killing of her mother, Dee Dee ​Blanchard, in July 2016. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison but was granted parole in September 2023 and will be released after serving only 85% of her sentence. On September 26, In Touch exclusively confirmed Blanchard’s ​release date is set for December 28.

Her boyfriend at the time, Nicholas Godejohn, was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of Blanchard’s mother and was eventually sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus an additional 25 years for armed criminal action in February 2019.

After the couple was arrested, it was revealed that Dee Dee had fabricated all of her daughter’s many medical diagnoses, and that Blanchard was a victim of Munchausen by Proxy Syndrome — a rare form of abuse in which a guardian exaggerates or induces illness in a child for attention and sympathy.

The abuse Blanchard suffered at the hands of her mother was determined to be her motive in the June 2015 killing of her mother.