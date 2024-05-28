Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she has fallen for ex-fiancé Ken Urker after they rekindled their romance following her split from estranged husband Ryan Anderson.

“I’m in love,” Gypsy, 32, told People about Ken 31, in an interview published on Tuesday, May 28.

She then added that he was a “great support” when she was going through the “emotional hardship” of her split from Ryan, 37.

“But then I let myself open up to the feelings I’ve always had for him,” Gypsy continued. “For the first time in my life, I’m doing something that makes me happy — I’m prioritizing me.”

Gypsy and Ken were engaged from 2018 until 2019, though they split while she was still serving time for her involvement in her mother Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard’s murder. The Louisiana native later moved on with Ryan, and they tied the knot in July 2022. Ryan remained by Gypsy’s side when she was released from prison in December 2023, though she confirmed their split three months later in March.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” Gypsy wrote on Facebook page, according to People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

The Lifetime star filed for divorce on April 8, which In Touch confirmed at the time. In light of her divorce, Gypsy and Ken sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted during several public outings in early April. She later confirmed that they are officially back together by the end of the month.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” she told TMZ on April 30. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

In addition to sharing her feelings for Ken, Gypsy also opened up about her and Ryan’s failed marriage while speaking to People. “It’s heartbreaking, because no one gets married to get a divorce,” she said. “Processing those emotions has been hard.”

However, she insisted that she doesn’t regret leaving Ryan. “I think that there is a sense of freedom of following your heart, following what you feel like is right for you,” Gypsy said. “In my marriage, I felt like a part of me was lost in it, and so I feel like I found that missing piece of myself that I always felt was lost and now reclaiming that back. I definitely feel a sense of belonging in that space.”