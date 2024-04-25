Gypsy Rose Blanchard is enjoying the single life and reportedly doesn’t want to work things out with her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, despite his pleas.

Gypsy, 32, who filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, is relishing in her newfound singledom and it’s “unlikely” the former spouse will get back together, a source told TMZ on Thursday, April 25.

As for Ryan, 37, he’s still looking to reconcile with the former prison inmate as he reportedly texted Gypsy his desire to work things out, according to the outlet. “Gypsy feels her estranged husband is only seeing his hurt from the breakup,” sources told TMZ. “And he struggles to understand the separation is what’s best for her.”

Gypsy is “feeling totally free for the first time” and isn’t planning on joining any dating apps anytime soon, instead prioritizing girls’ nights with friends, according to the publication.

Gypsy married Ryan in July 2022 while behind bars at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, where she served a 10-year sentence for her part in the plot to murder her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. After serving more than eight years in prison, Gypsy was released in December 2023 and moved in with the Louisiana educator.

At the time, her father, Rod Blanchard, gave the relationship a “50/50 chance” of working out and called immediately living together a “quick decision.”

“I wish she would have came home here and when her being on parole was over, live with him, just live with him, learn him,” Rod said of his daughter’s marriage to People before her release. “She’s grown, and she was told what to do all her life. We wish she wouldn’t have, but like I told her, if it doesn’t work out, I’ll be there to help pick up the pieces. I really do hope it does work out. Ryan’s a great guy. He loves her for all the right reasons.”

Only three months after her release, Gypsy confirmed her split from Ryan via a post on her private Facebook account. “People have been asking what is going on in my life,” she wrote in a lengthy post on March 28, according to People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find … who I am.”

Just days after announcing her breakup, Gypsy was spotted with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, in a tattoo shop in Louisiana on April 1. The pair were spotted multiple times before Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, according to court records viewed by In Touch at the time. Gypsy also filed for a temporary restraining order against Ryan amid the split.