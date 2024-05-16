Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says If She Wants More Plastic Surgery

Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed whether she would have more plastic surgery after undergoing rhinoplasty in April.

“So I’ve been asked this before, if I wanted to get more plastic surgery done, and I honestly don’t,” Gypsy, 32, said in a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, May 16. “I am very happy with everything else that’s on my body. I’m happy with my figure; I have a very womanly figure, I have curves, I have boobs. I’m very proud of those. I would not change anything about myself, other than the nose job I had and I’m done.”

Gypsy posted the video as part of a two-part “Get Ready With Me” series where she discussed topics like her different hairstyles over the years, “jailhouse makeup” and her recovery from rhinoplasty.

“I gotta be careful around my nose because, um, as everybody knows, I had a nose job,” the former prison inmate said as she applied makeup. “So, I have to be careful because my nose is still healing.”

Gypsy also opened about her “insecurity” with the shape of her nose before the surgery and shared close-up before and after photos of her nose.

“[I] didn’t feel like it was a feminine nose. God knows I got teased about it,” the Louisiana native told the camera.

Gypsy admitted that there have been some less than glamorous moments since she went under the knife, as well.

“One of the things I’m dealing with is like, the internal stitches that still kind of itch, and let me just tell ya — this is gross, this is TMI — the boogers are insane!” Gypsy confessed. “These are huge!”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard/TikTok

Gypsy first revealed her plans to have surgery in April when she told People that she was “preparing to undergo rhinoplasty to change the shape and appearance of her nose.”

“I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently and that includes a physical one, too,” Gypsy told the outlet in a story published on April 4. “Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”

Gypsy’s friend, Nadiya Vizier, also explained that Gypsy’s had been wanting a nose job for some time.

“She said she’s a bit nervous, but she’s happy it’s going to be done,” Nadiya explained to the publication. “The main thing is that she wanted a more feminine looking nose. She just wants to fix it up and give it a more feminine look.”

Nadiya added, continued, “My main message is to just, people need to let her live, let her experience, if they know that she’s doing something good or wrong, let her experience that. Let her learn from it. I feel like in a way, people are still trying to control her.”