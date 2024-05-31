Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed that she hopes to become a mother one day, sharing that she “absolutely” wants children in the future.

“I want kids someday. I think that I’m going to be a good mother,” Gypsy, 32, told Us Weekly in an interview published on Thursday, May 30. “I think [my boyfriend] Ken [Urker] would be a wonderful father, and so we’ll see what the future holds for us.”

Gypsy first made headlines in 2015 when she and then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn conspired to kill her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, after she learned that she had been falsely told she had several health issues throughout her childhood. She was found guilty in 2016, and met Ken, 31, when she was still behind bars. However, the former couple – who were engaged from 2018 until 2019 – split and she married Ryan Anderson in July 2022.

Three months after she was released from prison in December 2023, Gypsy revealed that she and Ryan, 38, called it quits.

“People have been asking what is going on in my life,” the Louisiana native wrote on her Facebook page in March, according to People. “Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am.”

In Touch confirmed that she filed for divorce on April 8, and Gypsy and Ken sparked reconciliation rumors that same month when they were spotted during several public outings. She eventually confirmed that they were officially back together at the end of April.

“After reconnecting earlier this month, we realized that our love for each other is simply undeniable, and life is too short to not take a chance,” Gypsy revealed to TMZ on April 30. “We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning. We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future.”

It seems that the couple is going strong, and she even told People that she is “in love” with Ken and praised him for his “great support” in a May interview.

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

Not only did the former inmate share insight into her current romance, but she also insisted she didn’t regret leaving Ryan. “I think that there is a sense of freedom of following your heart, following what you feel like is right for you,” she told the outlet. “In my marriage, I felt like a part of me was lost in it, and so I feel like I found that missing piece of myself that I always felt was lost and now reclaiming that back. I definitely feel a sense of belonging in that space.”