Who Is Gypsy Rose’s Stepmom? Meet Kristy Blanchard

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her stepmom, Kristy Blanchard, have always had a close relationship. Gypsy’s dad, Rod Blanchard, began dating Kristy when Gypsy was just ​6 months old, and the couple has stood by Gypsy throughout her legal troubles, including her eight-year prison stay.

Who Is Kristy Blanchard?

Kristy and Rod got married shortly after Rod divorced Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. Gypsy remained close with her dad and Kristy until Dee Dee began controlling several aspects of Gypsy’s life. Dee Dee eventually moved, taking Gypsy with her, which led to the estrangement from Rod later in her childhood. Kristy and Rod went on to have two children of their own, Dylan and Mia.

Kristy always seemed to have those “mama bear” instincts when it came to Gypsy. She previously spoke with In Touch regarding Dee Dee’s obsession with Gypsy and she believed that Dee Dee would have eventually done the unthinkable to her daughter.

“Dee Dee would tell me, ‘When I die, I hope she dies with me, because one can’t live without the other,’” Kristy recalled to In Touch in April 2019. “Now thinking back, it’s like, ‘Oh my god, she would’ve ended up — She would’ve killed Gypsy. She would have.’”

How Kristy Blanchard Supported Gypsy Rose Behind Bars

Fans got a glimpse of how close Gypsy and her stepmom are in the Lifetime documentary, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Kristy appeared in the documentary and discussed visiting Gypsy while she served time for her role in the plot to murder Dee Dee.

“I’m always gonna love you. If you need me, I’m here,” Kristy recalled telling her stepdaughter.

Gypsy also referred to Kristy as the “mom that I always wanted to have.”

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Kristy also appeared in the HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest and helped Gypsy tell her side of the story while she was behind bars. In an interview with NewsNation in December 2023, Kristy revealed how Gypsy felt about serving time in prison.

“[Gypsy] said she’s glad that she did go to prison because she would have probably stayed in that same pattern that her mom raised her to be,” Kristy explained in the interview published on December 22, 2023.“With all the help and classes that she took, she now recognizes that. … She has grown so much. It’s unbelievable.”

Gypsy Rose and Kristy Blanchard Remain Close After Her Release

Before Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023, Kristy gushed about the family’s plans to celebrate Christmas.

“We’re going to do Christmas, got a Christmas tree. Got her so many gifts. I went overboard, actually,” Kristy shared with NewsNation. “Oh, we’re also doing a spa day. … We’re going to go get her pedicure, manicure, facial, haircut, colored if she wants, you know, the works, bring her shopping. She can’t wait.”

Since then, the two have been spotted out and about, running errands, shopping and enjoying Gypsy’s life post-prison.