From No Doubt to ‘The Voice’: Gwen Stefani’s Transformation Is ~Hella Good~ — Check Out the Pics!

Gwen Stefani formed the band No Doubt all the way back in 1986 — yes, really! — but in 1995, the rockers broke out with their hit song “Don’t Speak.” Since then, Gwen’s career (and love life!) have really taken off. Ultimately, the band took a hiatus, and Gwen started working on her own solo albums with massive hits like “Hollaback Girl” and “The Sweet Escape,” but she’s also added so much more to her resume!

The blonde bombshell launched her clothing label, L.A.M.B in 2004, adding a perfume called L to the line in 2007. In 2016 she started making eyeglasses as part of her collection after she began having to wear them herself. She also became a notable face in the makeup world thanks to her signature red lip and perfect porcelain skin. In 2011 she became a spokesperson for L’Oreal Paris and she collaborated with Urban Decay to create her own collection in 2016. She also kicked off a very successful Vegas residency in 2018.

Of course, her most notable gig besides music has to be her role as a coach on The Voice. She first appeared on season 7 in 2014, replacing Christina Aguilera. Quickly becoming a fan favorite, Gwen went on to act as a coach for seasons 9, 12, 17, and 19, and an advisor on seasons 8 and 10. And thanks to meeting a special someone on set, The Voice became much more to her than just a way to make money.

After the singer got divorced in 2015 from Gavin Rossdale — with whom she shares sons Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — she moved on with fellow TV judge Blake Shelton. After five years of dating, the country crooner finally popped the question in 2020.

“Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 … And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!” he wrote beside an Instagram photo of Gwen flaunting her new ring on October 27.

“The engagement happened at the chapel Blake built for Gwen on the grounds of their Oklahoma home,” an insider exclusively told In Touch about the proposal, adding, “Blake got down on one knee.” Gwen is “over the moon” to spend the rest of her life with her beau.

Since that romantic engagement, Blake and Gwen’s dream wedding “came together without a hitch,” a source told In Touch, and the happy pair were married on July 3, 2021, in an intimate ceremony on Blake’s Oklahoma ranch.

Gwen shared some pictures of the nuptials on Instagram with the caption, “dreams do come true!”

Scroll through the gallery below to see her epic transformation from rocker chick to happy bride!