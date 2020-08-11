Rolls off the tongue! Gwen Stefani hilariously corrected singer Dua Lipa after she accidentally referred to the 50-year-old’s boyfriend, Blake Shelton, as her husband while guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, August 10.

“So I heard that you’ve been spending quarantine with your husband Blake Shelton at the ranch in Oklahoma,” the 24-year-old said to the recording artist while they chatted over video conference. “Who else was with you? How was that?”

Shutterstock (2)

With a sweet smile, the “Rich Girl” singer replied, “Um, well … he’s not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it.” Although Dua looked a little embarrassed, they both broke out into laughter.

Despite Dua’s slip-up, Gwen continued to reveal how she’s been holding up in quarantine with the country star amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We were actually on his tour right when we got shut down. My brother was out with us. So his whole family came out. So it was me, my three boys, Blake, and then my brother, his wife, their two little babies, kids, and then her sister and then a friend.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“I think there were like 15 people,” she added. “It was really actually a lot of fun at first. Because it’s like, all of the sudden, work is over and you just get to indulge and just being on this ranch … every day was like a new thing.”

Gwen and Blake first got together in 2015, shortly after she split from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. Although the happy couple have yet to make plans for their future, Blake has grown extremely close to Gwen and Gavin’s three children — Kingston, 13, Zuma 11, and Apollo, 5.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer’s sons are “well-adjusted” to Blake and Gwen’s relationship, a source exclusively told In Touch in February. “They feel like they have two dads,” the insider said at the time, adding, “So far there are no huge issues.”

Although Blake and Gavin probably won’t be hanging out together anytime soon, they maintain a civil relationship. “Gavin and Blake will usually do the usual guy thing, a head nod and a ‘What’s up?’ That’s it,” the source revealed. “They’re not buddies.”

While Dua may have been mistaken, Mrs. Blake Shelton definitely has a nice ring to it.