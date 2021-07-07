Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton‘s new Los Angeles home is their sweet escape! The beloved songstress and the iconic country crooner are happier than ever living in their jaw-dropping mansion in the Encino neighborhood with Gwen’s three kids.

The former No Doubt frontwoman and Blake purchased the 13,000-square-foot property located in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley for $13.2 million in May 2020, per Variety. The superstar couple — who wed in July 2021, Us Weekly reported — moved into the 1.6-acre lot after returning from Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma at the end of the summer.

Gwen and the “God Gave Me You” crooner’s residence is quite lavish as it was completely brand-new and built on spec, meaning the abode was constructed before the pair made the purchase. The sprawling estate features three full floors, various bedrooms and bathrooms, multiple living areas, a private indoor theater and more. The enviable grounds also boast a huge backyard with a pool and a spa area, an outdoor kitchen, a wet bar, a cabana, a tanning deck and a four-car garage.

Even though their house is enormous, Gwen and Blake’s digs are “very warm and inviting,” an insider told Us Weekly in September 2020. “Gwen has a glam closet any woman would love to have. And Blake’s closet isn’t so shabby either.”

The incredible property also has “a lot of space” for Gwen’s three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, to “tumble around and get dirty,” the source added. The “Rich Girl” singer shares her boys with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

Gwen was “enjoying getting back to basics” with her children at Blake’s ranch in the Midwest amid the coronavirus pandemic, but she’s thrilled to be officially “settled at last” in their luxurious dwelling. “Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19,” the insider explained.

The “Hollaback Girl” songstress and the CMA Award winner — who announced their engagement in October 2020 — couldn’t be more thrilled to start this new chapter together. “They are truly happy as a family and it’s the new beginning Gwen needed,” the insider dished.

