Robert Garrison Brown’s close friend Bryson Cook reflected on his friendship with the late Sister Wives star in an exclusive statement to In Touch just more than one week after his death.

“Although I miss Robert, I find comfort knowing he is with our loving Heavenly Father, because of him I know families can be together forever,” Bryson exclusively told In Touch in a statement on Wednesday, March 13. “I look forward to the day I get to see my best friend again.”

Bryson issued the statement just two days after he posted a touching Instagram tribute to Garrison. “You told me you’d always be there for me. You said you’d speak at my future wedding and that you’d want us all to live next to each other once we settled down,” he wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 11. “I remember the days where you would be the one convincing me to stay for all three hours of church. I remember the late night chats about life and the future. I’m mad at you Robert, I’m mad you left without talking to me one last time. I KNOW I’ll get to see you again and we can hug it out then, but for now I’m angry…. I miss you buddy.”

He shared several throwback photos of him, Garrison and their friends over the years, while Bryson also pleaded for the TLC show to be canceled by adding the hashtags “Stormin Mormons for Life,” “Cancel Sister Wives” and “Plan of Salvation.”

Garrison, who was the son of Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, died at the age of 25 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police confirmed to In Touch on March 5.

Janelle, 54, and Kody, 55, confirmed his death just hours after TMZ broke the news of his passing. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” she wrote alongside two photos of Garrison via Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

The mother of six has continued to pay tribute to her son, and admitted she was “brought to tears” after fans donated to High Country Humane and Ark Cat Sanctuary in Garrison’s name. “It means so much,” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 12. “The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad.”

Courtesy of Garrison Brown/Instagram

Garrison clearly loved cats, and his last post before his death revealed he adopted a senior cat into his family after rescuing her from a shelter.

“Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons. She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #Crazycatlady,” he wrote in an Instagram post shared on February 28, which included a photo of himself smiling while holding the gray cat.