Terrible twos? Never heard of ’em! Former Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 20, to share a video of her daughter, Ember Roloff, singing “The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book, and it’s too darn cute.

“This girl fills our house with so much laughter. Not just hers … Jer and I are constantly cracking up at the things she does and says lately,” Auj, 28, wrote on Instagram. “I’m gonna say it … this is my favorite age.”

Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram

In the comments, Bachelor alum Jade Roper gushed, “Ember, your singing is amazing!! Good job, sweet girl!!” to which her proud mama replied, “She is nonstop with the singing lately.” Aww. Even dad Jeremy Roloff, 29, got in on the commenting and added, “Love her.”

The author gave birth to their second child, Bode James, on January 8, and it seems like Ember is adapting well to being a big sister. One month later on February 8, Audrey shared several photos of Ember holding and kissing him. “Ember just loves her baby brother so much,” she captioned the shots. “I wish I could push the instant reply button for all the hilarious and precious things she says.”

As for Audrey, she’s had a tough time recovering post-pregnancy. Not only was she diagnosed with symphysis pubis dysfunction, or SPD, but she also recently revealed that she has mastitis — again. “Got mastitis for the fourth time yesterday,” she commented on a selfie posted to her Instagram Story. “But you could say I’m a professional at fighting this beast now.” The painful inflammation of the breast is common in women who breastfeed and is caused by an infection after bacteria enters the breast through the nipple via a cracked or sore nipple.

Luckily, we’re sure Jeremy is there for his wife every (tough) step of the way. Previously, Audrey gushed to In Touch exclusively that her husband is a “voice of truth” when mom-shamers come for her. He “reminds me I’m a good mom,” she said.

