She just can’t catch a break! Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff took to Instagram on Monday, February 17, to reveal she has mastitis for the “fourth time.” The mom of two recently gave birth to son Bode and has been open about her struggles with breastfeeding in the past.

“Also got mastitis for the fourth time yesterday,” the 28-year-old commented on a selfie posted to her Story. “But you could say I’m a professional at fighting this beast now.”

According to WebMD, mastitis is defined as inflammation of the breast that is caused by an infection after bacteria enters the breast through the nipple via a cracked or sore nipple. It can also be caused by anemia, waiting too long in between breastfeeding sessions or failing to empty the breast completely of milk. Although it can happen at any time while a mother breastfeeds, it’s most likely to start between the first two or three weeks to six months.

After welcoming her daughter, Ember Roloff, in September 2017, Audrey — who is married to Jeremy Roloff — often shared her struggles on social media. “It took me a solid two months, maybe two and a half months before I really started to see an increase in my supply and breastfeeding became a lot easier,” she said in January 2018. “Since delivering Ember, I struggled with mastitis on and off. I was severely engorged. On top of that, Ember had a really severe tongue tie that we had to get surgically fixed about two or three weeks after she was born. Before that, I was having a lot of blistering and bruising.”

Audrey’s sister-in-law, Tori Roloff, also experienced difficulty feeding daughter Lilah but said on her Instagram Story in January 2020 that she “caught the clogged duct before it turned into mastitis, thank God.” The 28-year-old added on a sleeping photo of her baby girl, “Thanks for the advice. We’ll be here today.”

We’re sure the two seasoned mamas have been swapping advice. Stay strong, Auj!

